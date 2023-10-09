This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom. View All posts by Susie Dumond

Halloween is almost here! There are so many reasons to love Halloween: the candy, the scary movies, the friendly ghosts, the lovely fall weather. But the most important reason why Halloween should be your favorite holiday? PETS IN COSTUMES. It’s absurdly adorable. If you’re looking for the perfect bookish Halloween costumes for pets, we’ve got you covered. Check out these outfits to transform your pets into your favorite book characters, from spooky classics to trending titles.

Of course, no one should ever force a pet into a costume if they’re not feeling it. My cat, for example, will only tolerate a hat long enough for one photo, and she demands many treats in exchange. But my dog loves a cute little sweater. It’s like a blanket that doesn’t fall off! Whenever I put him in a hoodie or jacket, he snuggles right up and falls asleep. How can I deny him that cozy adorableness?

We’ve got costumes for dogs and cats, obviously, but that’s not all. Have you got a rabbit, guinea pig, hamster, or hedgehog? They can get in on the trick-or-treating fun too! Or maybe you don’t even have a pet, and you’re just here for the cute pictures. I feel you! Researching this article lowered my blood pressure and added a year to my life.

Bookish Halloween Costumes for Pets Image from PawsomeCrochet on Etsy Did anyone ever try offering Frankenstein’s monster a nice belly scratch? Your dog will look great in this crocheted Frankenstein hat. $32

Image from Elegantpet1 on Etsy And, of course, if you’ve got one pet dressed as Frankenstein, you’ll need a Bride of Frankenstein costume for your other pet. $18

Image from MIYOPET on Etsy Calling all Bridgerton fans! Dress your cat as the star of the prequel Queen Charlotte in this fur cape and crown. $15

Image from HappyPawsByHaley on Etsy Does your dog have an uncanny ability to sniff out missing crumbs? Let them put their detective skills to work in this Sherlock Holmes costume. $35

Image from IcecreamStudio on Etsy If your cat is a free creature who belongs to nobody, lean into the Breakfast at Tiffany’s vibes with this Holly Golightly costume. $35

Image from Dogisimo on Etsy With this octopus costume, your dog can dress as Marcellus from Remarkably Bright Creatures or your choice of octopi characters. Haven’t you heard? Octopuses are the new mermaids. $22

Image from CozyThingsPatterns on Etsy Don’t you dare tell me this adorable Wednesday Addams cat costume isn’t bookish! The Addams Family has books, too! $19

Image from Pupsurewin on Etsy Your pet can dress as one of the most iconic spooky book characters of all time in this Dracula costume. $49

Image from KnowledgeableHog on Etsy Haven’t you heard about Fourth Wing? Dragons are so in right now. Let your hedgehog get in on the flame-breathing action in this tiny dragon costume. $12

Image from Pupsurewin on Etsy Is your cat drunk on power? Do they rule your home with an iron paw? Then this Nurse Ratched costume from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest is perfect for them. $20

Image from WildwoodCostumeCo on Etsy If your very hungry doggo would happily snack their way through your kitchen, this comfy, fleecy, Very Hungry Caterpillar costume is perfect for them. $55

Image from FitFrenchie on Etsy Turn your little sweetie into a little spooky clown with this Pennywise costume inspired by Stephen King’s It. $62

Image from GuineaPigsFunFashion on Etsy Alright, fine, this one isn’t bookish, but it’s so darn cute. Take your pick of literary chefs with this guinea pig chef costume. Anthony Bourdain in Kitchen Confidential! The unnamed protagonist in C Pam Zhang’s Land of Milk and Honey! Anyone in TJ Alexander’s Chef’s Choice! I don’t care. Just please, buy it and send me pictures of your guinea pigs wearing it. $30

Image from SimplyPetStudio on Etsy Use this UPS costume to dress your dog as your favorite person: the one who brings you book mail! $32

