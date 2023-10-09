collage of two dogs and one cat in bookish halloween costumes
Book Fetish

Bookish Halloween Costumes for Pets

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Susie Dumond

Senior Contributor

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom.

View All posts by Susie Dumond

Halloween is almost here! There are so many reasons to love Halloween: the candy, the scary movies, the friendly ghosts, the lovely fall weather. But the most important reason why Halloween should be your favorite holiday? PETS IN COSTUMES. It’s absurdly adorable. If you’re looking for the perfect bookish Halloween costumes for pets, we’ve got you covered. Check out these outfits to transform your pets into your favorite book characters, from spooky classics to trending titles.

Of course, no one should ever force a pet into a costume if they’re not feeling it. My cat, for example, will only tolerate a hat long enough for one photo, and she demands many treats in exchange. But my dog loves a cute little sweater. It’s like a blanket that doesn’t fall off! Whenever I put him in a hoodie or jacket, he snuggles right up and falls asleep. How can I deny him that cozy adorableness?

We’ve got costumes for dogs and cats, obviously, but that’s not all. Have you got a rabbit, guinea pig, hamster, or hedgehog? They can get in on the trick-or-treating fun too! Or maybe you don’t even have a pet, and you’re just here for the cute pictures. I feel you! Researching this article lowered my blood pressure and added a year to my life.

Bookish Halloween Costumes for Pets

A golden retriever in a crocheted Frankenstein hat with a green base with red scar and black fluffy hair on top
Image from PawsomeCrochet on Etsy

Did anyone ever try offering Frankenstein’s monster a nice belly scratch? Your dog will look great in this crocheted Frankenstein hat. $32

French bulldog in a white lacy collar with black bow and a black wig with white stripes styled up like the bride of Frankenstein
Image from Elegantpet1 on Etsy

And, of course, if you’ve got one pet dressed as Frankenstein, you’ll need a Bride of Frankenstein costume for your other pet. $18

A white and orange cat in a silver bedazzled crown and white cape with faux fur
Image from MIYOPET on Etsy

Calling all Bridgerton fans! Dress your cat as the star of the prequel Queen Charlotte in this fur cape and crown. $15

Fluffy dog in plaid cape and deerstalker hat
Image from HappyPawsByHaley on Etsy

Does your dog have an uncanny ability to sniff out missing crumbs? Let them put their detective skills to work in this Sherlock Holmes costume. $35

Two gray and white bunnies wearing cone shaped witch hates and capes in purple and blue
Image from LittleQuests on Etsy

Whether you prefer Practical Magic, A Discovery of Witches, or Mooncakes, your little fuzzy friend will look fabulous in this witch costume. $10

White and gray cat in a black dress, pearl necklace, and tiara like Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's
Image from IcecreamStudio on Etsy

If your cat is a free creature who belongs to nobody, lean into the Breakfast at Tiffany’s vibes with this Holly Golightly costume. $35

A pug in a blue spotted octopus costume
Image from Dogisimo on Etsy

With this octopus costume, your dog can dress as Marcellus from Remarkably Bright Creatures or your choice of octopi characters. Haven’t you heard? Octopuses are the new mermaids. $22

A gray cat in a crocheted wig of two black braids and a white collar like Wednesday Addams
Image from CozyThingsPatterns on Etsy

Don’t you dare tell me this adorable Wednesday Addams cat costume isn’t bookish! The Addams Family has books, too! $19

A white fluffy dog in a black cape with red collar and lacy front with red bow
Image from Pupsurewin on Etsy

Your pet can dress as one of the most iconic spooky book characters of all time in this Dracula costume. $49

Hedgehog in red and black felt dragon costume
Image from KnowledgeableHog on Etsy

Haven’t you heard about Fourth Wing? Dragons are so in right now. Let your hedgehog get in on the flame-breathing action in this tiny dragon costume. $12

Gray and white striped cat in a white nurse hat and bib
Image from Pupsurewin on Etsy

Is your cat drunk on power? Do they rule your home with an iron paw? Then this Nurse Ratched costume from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest is perfect for them. $20

Yellow lab in a green felt shirt and red and green hat like The Very Hungry Caterpillar
Image from WildwoodCostumeCo on Etsy

If your very hungry doggo would happily snack their way through your kitchen, this comfy, fleecy, Very Hungry Caterpillar costume is perfect for them. $55

American bulldog in a clown Pennywise costume with white neck ruff and red yarn wig
Image from FitFrenchie on Etsy

Turn your little sweetie into a little spooky clown with this Pennywise costume inspired by Stephen King’s It. $62

Black and white guinea pig in a tiny chef hat and cape designed to look like chef apron
Image from GuineaPigsFunFashion on Etsy

Alright, fine, this one isn’t bookish, but it’s so darn cute. Take your pick of literary chefs with this guinea pig chef costume. Anthony Bourdain in Kitchen Confidential! The unnamed protagonist in C Pam Zhang’s Land of Milk and Honey! Anyone in TJ Alexander’s Chef’s Choice! I don’t care. Just please, buy it and send me pictures of your guinea pigs wearing it. $30

Small white dog in brown UPS delivery person costume with tiny box
Image from SimplyPetStudio on Etsy

Use this UPS costume to dress your dog as your favorite person: the one who brings you book mail! $32

We hope this list helped you find the perfect bookish Halloween costumes for pets! You might also enjoy:

Bookish Accessories for Your Cat

Bookish Accessories for Your Dog

8 Novels Where Pets Play a Significant Role

Why Do So Many Authors Have Pet Monkeys?