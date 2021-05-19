This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Happy Mystery Month! May has been the month for showcasing a love of mystery, in part because Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s birthday falls on the 22nd. Whether your flavor of mystery is hardboiled, cozy, true crime, or more thriller, let’s celebrate Mystery Month with a roundup of sweet literary gifts for mystery lovers.

Pins, Stickers, and More Literary Gifts for Mystery Lovers

Pop this mystery keychain onto your keys and you’ll never be wondering where they went. $15.

Keep Agatha Christie close to whatever you’re reading with this magnetic bookmark. $4.

Don a mystery reader enamel pin. $11.

If you’re more of a true crime reader, never fear. There’s a sweet enamel pin for you, too. $11.

Pop on a pair of Nancy Drew earrings and pay homage to one of the best teen sleuths of literature. $15.

Curl up with a good book and this cozy mystery candle. $14 and up.

What better way to wake up than by enjoying your caffeinated beverage of choice in a true crime reader mug? $20 and up.

Right on, Thelma. Don this mystery queen on your favorite tote or jacket. $3.

This mystery reader sticker would look good anywhere you slap it. $3.

A personalized Sherlock Holmes flask is a great reading companion. $17 and up.

And this Sherlock hoodie has a convenient storage pocket for the above flask, should you so choose. $33 and up.

How well would you solve this Nancy Drew mystery? This tee is $23.

Hang this mystery genre poster up in your study. $14 and up.

Don’t scramble. Scrabble! How fun is this mystery themed mug? $20.

