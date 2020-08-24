I may or may not have a gender-neutral nursery ideas board on Pinterest. Do I have children? No. Do I plan to have children? Also no. But there’s so much stinking cute bookish baby stuff out there that I just can’t help myself!

Thank you, dear reader, for allowing me this indulgence. I like to imagine that after this goes live, my Pinterest board will come to life out there in the wild. So, without further ado, enjoy these bookish gender neutral nursery ideas!

Bookish Wall Art for Your Gender-Neutral Nursery

This Winnie the Pooh wall decal will remind your little one how much they’re loved. You can also buy a print version of this quote.

Celebrate your little wild thing with this vintage book art.

No nursery of mine would ever be complete without the joyful nonsense of Alice in Wonderland. This set of 4×6 prints is just a taste of the art you can buy from WonderlandShop.

I cannot read Love You Forever without crying. If you’re as big a sap as I am, you need this rustic wood-framed quote.

Bookish Furniture for Your Gender-Neutral Nursery

This handmade Alice in Wonderland lamp is laser cut from oak and features four different panels of Alice’s adventures. It would make a fun nightlight for your nursery.

Obviously your bookish baby will need somewhere for their books. Keep it whimsical with this handmade tree bookshelf.

Every bookish baby needs a reading rocking chair. If the Seuss one doesn’t catch your fancy, how about this Star Wars rocker instead?

This Peter Rabbit table and chairs set is perfect for little tea parties, snacks, and crafts.

Teach them to keep their space clean with this nursery rhyme toy chest. Even better, it can be customized to any nursery rhyme or book of your choice!

Bookish Toys and Accessories for Your Gender-Neutral Nursery

Keep baby’s books upright safely with these custom fabric beanbag bookends.

So…full disclosure: my secret baby Pinterest board is mostly Alice in Wonderland stuff. I could probably do an entire post on decor inspired by that book and this doorknob would absolutely be on it.

Playtime is story time with these vintage storybook blocks.

Keep baby’s room organized with this Winnie the Pooh hanging rack.

Keep baby cozy with this fleece blanket featuring pages from The Little Prince. The shop has more book options, including Goodnight Moon and Alice in Wonderland.