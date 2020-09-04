Shop Small With This Literary Fall Decor

Summer is finally coming to an end, and that means it’s time to treat yourself to some delightfully cozy literary fall decor.

As an Arizona girl currently writing this at the end of a summer filled with record-breaking heat (50+ days of 110 or greater!), the change in seasons doesn’t necessarily mean crisp fall air outside. What more reason do I need to make my home library into a bookish autumn wonderland?

Bring the coziness of autumn into your own home reading space with this literary fall decor.

Bookish Fall Decor for a Cozy Reading Space

I’m dreaming of how this book page flower garland would look hanging over my shelves. $18.

This gorgeous Anne of Green Gables watercolor can be yours for $18.

A monthly literary events calendar is the perfect addition to any book lover’s reading space. Starting at $22.

What’s not to love about this punny “Fall is My Jam” framed book page? $15.

These vintage book page pumpkins are sure to pumpkin spice up your shelves. $15.

Curl up and read with this butter pecan scented candle. $16.

Bring the feeling of autumn leaves into your reading space with this beautiful book wreath. $26.

I love the cozy vibes of this rainy day reading print. Starting at $7.46.

A handmade macrame book holder would look perfect hanging next to your favorite reading chair. $44.

Rain, tea, and books: my ideal fall evening. $18.64.

How sweet is this autumn leaves book page banner? $15.

An Emily Brontë quote print is the perfect wall art for any bookworm. $19.

Snuggle up with a good book and this “cozy reads” pumpkin spice reed diffuser. $38.

Bring a spooky autumn mood to your reading nook with this vintage book page crow. Starting at $10.

It’s never too early for bookish Halloween decor. Starting at $30.