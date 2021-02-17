I’m a grown man who has read Rainbow Rowell’s Fangirl twice and owns two different editions. As an introvert who grew up quite often awkward, shy, and insecure (I, too, was in my first semester of college when I read it for the first time and I, too, could relate to living off power bars because the idea of navigating the cafeteria was too stressful), Cath’s journey in the book will always mean a lot to me — as well as her relationship with Levi, a boy she meets at school. A lot of other Fangirl fans I’ve met love the couple simply because she reads to him, which is definitely adorable, but I just love how he takes the time to see her: all of her. Introverts — and surely queer people — grow up feeling uncomfortable taking up too much space in life, either because it makes us ridiculously anxious or because we’ve spent so much of our young lives being told by bullies that we don’t deserve to take up space. Or both! So just the concept of Levi wanting to take the time to get to know Cath and all of her existential anxieties always makes my heart melt. He also reminds me somewhat of Jess Mariano from Gilmore Girls, who lives eternally rent free in my mind. If you need me, I’ll be in social isolation praying for a real-life man like Levi or Jess to soon enter my own life.

—Jeffrey Davies