25+ Literary Bullet Journal Quotes To Use In Your Next Spread

Every good bullet journal needs a variety of ornamentation. From stickers to washi tape, it’s all about making every spread as aesthetic as possible. So use these literary bullet journal quotes to add flair, practice your calligraphy, or show support for your favorite author. We’ve also included some examples of literary bullet journal quotes in use so you can get ideas for your own super cool ideas. Make sure to stick around till the end, because we’ve got plenty of bujo resources to throw your way as well!

(Are you here and wondering “what the heck is a bullet journal?” Don’t worry, I’ve got you. Click here to learn more.)

How About Something Inspirational?

“To live would be an awfully big adventure.”

—Peter Pan by J.M. Barrie

“Courage does not always roar. Valor does not always shine.”

—Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi

“When you can’t find someone to follow, you have to find a way to lead by example.”

—Bad Feminist by Roxane Gay

“Hoping for the best, prepared for the worst, and unsurprised by anything in between.”

—I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou

“You are your best thing.”

—Beloved by Toni Morrison

“It was all very well to be ambitious, but ambition should not kill the nice qualities in you.”

—Ballet Shoes by Noel Streatfeild

Charming Quotes From Children’s Books

“One day, you will be old enough to start reading fairytales again.”

—The Chronicles of Narnia by C.S. Lewis

“Where the road ends, adventure begins!”

—The Magic Schoolbus by Joanna Cole

“It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye.”

—The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

“There is nothing sweeter in this sad world than the sound of someone you love calling your name.”

—The Tale of Despereaux by Kate DiCamillo

“You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose. You’re on your own. And you know what you know. And YOU are the one who’ll decide where to go…”

― Oh, The Places You’ll Go! by Dr. Seuss

Fantastical Quotes

“The king is dead. Long live the queen.”

—The Young Elites by Marie Lu

“I don’t understand it any more than you do, but one thing I’ve learned is that you don’t have to understand things for them to be.”

—A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L’Engle

“Do I love you? My God, if your love were a grain of sand, mine would be a universe of beaches.”

— The Princess Bride by William Goldman

“There are darknesses in life and there are lights, and you are one of the lights, the light of all lights.”

— Dracula by Bram Stroker

“It’s the possibility of having a dream come true that makes life interesting.”

― The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

Quotes With Cool Imagery

“Love doesn’t just sit there, like a stone, it has to be made, like bread; remade all the time, made new.”

—The Lathe of Heaven by Ursula K. Le Guin

“I am not afraid of storms, for I am learning how to sail my ship.”

—Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

“As he read, I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once.”

— The Fault In Our Stars by John Green

“He stepped down, trying not to look long at her, as if she were the sun, yet he saw her, like the sun, even without looking.”

―Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy

And Here Are Some Examples of Literary Bullet Journal Quotes at Work

I hope these quotes and examples are enough to get you started on your literary bullet journal quote adventure. Find some fun quotes about reading here. And here are some quotes about strong women. Need some supplies? Here are our pen and journal recommendations. And for some literary-inspired bujo spreads, check out this article!