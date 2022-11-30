More than 150 Literary Agents Sign Letter to Support HarperCollins Workers’ Strike

More than 150 literary agents signed a letter promising to stop submitting new books to HarperCollins to support striking workers.

The letter was organized by KT Literary Agency associate assistant Chelsea Hensley. Among the letter signers are other KT Literary Agency staff, some Aevitas Agency staff, and a number of Janklow & Nesbit staff.

In the letter, the agents address the HarperCollins People Team and show their support for the HCP Union, saying “we and our clients have benefitted greatly from the passion and expertise of HarperCollins’ staff, and we stand with them in their demands for a living wage, a more equitable workplace and stronger union protections. Until an agreement is reached and the strike ends, we will not be submitting new projects to HarperCollins beyond those already under contract.”

The HarperCollins Union has been in negotiations with management since December 2021, and on strike since November 10th for living wages, diversity initiatives, and security for unionized workers.

Read the full letter here and find out how you can support the HarperCollins Union during their strike.

