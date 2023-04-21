Young Adult Mystery Novels

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss YA mystery novels!

NEWS

Anne Perry Dies at 84 (Book Riot)

BOOKS DISCUSSED

Liliana’s Invincible Summer: A Sister’s Search for Justice – Cristina Rivera Garza

She Is a Haunting – Trang Thanh Tran

The Getaway – Lamar Giles

Firekeeper’s Daughter – Angeline Boulley

Sadie – Courtney Summers

Sisters of the Lost Nation – Nick Medina

Searching for Savanna: The Murder of One Native American Woman and the Violence Against the Many – Mona Gable

