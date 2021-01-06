You Wear a Belt for That?

Hannah and Kelly talk about YA books that have been reissued, modernized, or turned into graphic novels and highlight great writing guides by YA authors.

SHOW NOTES

Finding My Voice by Marie Myung-Ok Lee

Judy Blume (including Forever)

Graceling by Kristin Cashore

Finnikin of the Rock by Melina Marchetta

Winterkeep by Kristin Cashore

Graceling: The Graphic Novel by Kristin Cashore and Gareth Hinds

Speak: The Graphic Novel by Laurie Halse Anderson and Emily Carroll

Monster by Walter Dean Myers

News about Monster coming to Netflix

Monster: The Graphic Novel by Walter Dean Myers, Guy A. Sims, and Dawud Anyabwile

Be More Chill: The Graphic Novel by Ned Vizzini, David Levithan, and Nick Bertozzi

Long Way Down: The Graphic Novel by Jason Reynolds and Danica Novgorodoff

Sloppy Firsts by Megan McCafferty

Hey YA: Extra Credit episode with Kristina Forest about Sloppy Firsts

The Lottery: The Graphic Novel by Shirley Jackson and Miles Hyman

Kelly’s School Library Journal piece on teen writing guides

Just Write! Here’s How by Walter Dean Myers

Dear Ally by Ally Carter

Courageous Creativity by Sara Zarr

Write Yourself a Lantern by Elizabeth Acevedo

Foreshadow by Emily XR Pan and Nova Ren Suma

Paper Hearts by Beth Revis

Find Your Voice by Angie Thomas