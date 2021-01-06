Episode 84
You Wear a Belt for That?
Hannah and Kelly talk about YA books that have been reissued, modernized, or turned into graphic novels and highlight great writing guides by YA authors.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!
SHOW NOTES
Finding My Voice by Marie Myung-Ok Lee
Judy Blume (including Forever)
Graceling by Kristin Cashore
Finnikin of the Rock by Melina Marchetta
Winterkeep by Kristin Cashore
Graceling: The Graphic Novel by Kristin Cashore and Gareth Hinds
Speak: The Graphic Novel by Laurie Halse Anderson and Emily Carroll
Monster by Walter Dean Myers
News about Monster coming to Netflix
Monster: The Graphic Novel by Walter Dean Myers, Guy A. Sims, and Dawud Anyabwile
Be More Chill: The Graphic Novel by Ned Vizzini, David Levithan, and Nick Bertozzi
Long Way Down: The Graphic Novel by Jason Reynolds and Danica Novgorodoff
Sloppy Firsts by Megan McCafferty
Hey YA: Extra Credit episode with Kristina Forest about Sloppy Firsts
The Lottery: The Graphic Novel by Shirley Jackson and Miles Hyman
Kelly’s School Library Journal piece on teen writing guides
Just Write! Here’s How by Walter Dean Myers
Dear Ally by Ally Carter
Courageous Creativity by Sara Zarr
Write Yourself a Lantern by Elizabeth Acevedo
Foreshadow by Emily XR Pan and Nova Ren Suma
Paper Hearts by Beth Revis
Find Your Voice by Angie Thomas