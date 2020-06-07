You Should Be Uncomfortable

Jeff and Rebecca talk about how this week’s protests against systemic racism and police brutality intersect with the world of books and give the best advice they can to a long-time listener entering a new phase of life.

Discussed in this episode:

The Vanishing Half

Ways to Make Sunshine by Renee Watson



Me and White Supremacy

So You Want to Talk about Race

Skill in Action

PW to hire writer to cover issues of race & diversity in publishing

5 Books About Black Movements and Systemic Racism in America

Stamped from the Beginning Available Free on Spotify

Lee and Low’s Infographic on Black Employment in Publishing

Snoop Dogg to make series adaption of Joe Ide’s IQ books