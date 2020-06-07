You Should Be Uncomfortable
Jeff and Rebecca talk about how this week’s protests against systemic racism and police brutality intersect with the world of books and give the best advice they can to a long-time listener entering a new phase of life.
Don’t Make a Sound: A Sawyer Brooks Thriller Kindle Edition
by T.R. Ragan
The Last Flight by Julie Clark
Discussed in this episode:
Ways to Make Sunshine by Renee Watson
So You Want to Talk about Race
PW to hire writer to cover issues of race & diversity in publishing
5 Books About Black Movements and Systemic Racism in America
Stamped from the Beginning Available Free on Spotify
Lee and Low’s Infographic on Black Employment in Publishing