You Never Forget Your First
Tune in as Katie and Nusrah reminisce about their favorite debuts by mystery authors.
Razorblade Tears – S.A. Cosby
The Conductors – Nicole Glover
The Intuitionist– Colson Whitehead
Tangerine by Christine Mangan
Miracle Creek – Angie Kim
Sharp Objects – Gillian Flynn
Her Name is Knight – Yasmin Angoe
I’ll Be You – Janelle Brown
The Wild Girls – Phoebe Morgan
