Episode 412
You Need Three for a Parade
Jeff and Rebecca talk about a call for help and a weird stock purchase at The Strand, more encouraging hires in publishing, an ugly fight at B&N goes away, and how much we really don’t like Audible-only things.
Discussed in this episode:
Shouts to Bernard Schwartz at the 92nd Street Y – check out their recording of Ethan Hawke reading Gilead
Babysitters Club gets season 2
And Cheryl Strayed is bringing back Dear Sugar as a newsletter
Hachette launches BIPOC imprint
Litigation b/t Barnes & Noble & former CEO ends abruptly
Strand owner buys 6-figures of Amazon stock
And then the Strand got 25,000 orders