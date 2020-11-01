You Need Three for a Parade

Jeff and Rebecca talk about a call for help and a weird stock purchase at The Strand, more encouraging hires in publishing, an ugly fight at B&N goes away, and how much we really don’t like Audible-only things.

Shouts to Bernard Schwartz at the 92nd Street Y – check out their recording of Ethan Hawke reading Gilead

Babysitters Club gets season 2

And Cheryl Strayed is bringing back Dear Sugar as a newsletter

Hachette launches BIPOC imprint

Litigation b/t Barnes & Noble & former CEO ends abruptly

Strand owner buys 6-figures of Amazon stock

And then the Strand got 25,000 orders

