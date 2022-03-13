You Know How I Am With Bandwagons

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca talk about B&N’s 2021 results and how TikTok steers the ship, recent reading, new Cormac McCarthy novels, and more.

Discussed in this episode:

James Daunt talks about BN’s 2021

Cormac McCarthy publishing 2 new novels with a different flavor

Pamela Paul stepping down from NYT Book Review to join Opinion section

The Voltage Effect by John List

Left on Tenth by Delia Ephron

Recitatif by Toni Morrison