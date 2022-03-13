You Know How I Am With Bandwagons
Jeff and Rebecca talk about B&N’s 2021 results and how TikTok steers the ship, recent reading, new Cormac McCarthy novels, and more.
Discussed in this episode:
James Daunt talks about BN’s 2021
Cormac McCarthy publishing 2 new novels with a different flavor
Pamela Paul stepping down from NYT Book Review to join Opinion section
The Voltage Effect by John List