Episode 105
You Gotta Listen For The Clues
Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about mysteries that work great on audio for Audiobook Appreciation Month!
BOOKS DISCUSSED
Pretty Things by Janelle Brown
Narrators: Julian Whelan, Lauren Fortgang and Hilary Huber
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
The Turnout by Megan Abbott
Narrator: Cassandra Campbell
The Conductors by Nicole Glover
The Gone Dead by Chanelle Benz
Narrator: Bahni Turpin
A Good Marriage by Kimberly McCreight
Narrator: Sarah Zimmerman, Karissa Vacker and George Newbern
Tiny Pretty Things by Dhonielle Clayton & Sona Charaipotra
Narrator: Nora Hunter, Greta Jung, Imani Parks, Laura Delano
Columbine by Dave Cullen
Narrator: Don Leslie
New Releases
People Like Them by Samira Sedira, transl. Lara Vergnaud
Razorblade Tears by S.A. Cosby
Survive the Night by Riley Sager
