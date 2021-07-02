You Gotta Listen For The Clues

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about mysteries that work great on audio for Audiobook Appreciation Month!

BOOKS DISCUSSED

Pretty Things by Janelle Brown

Narrators: Julian Whelan, Lauren Fortgang and Hilary Huber

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

The Turnout by Megan Abbott

Narrator: Cassandra Campbell

The Conductors by Nicole Glover

The Gone Dead by Chanelle Benz

Narrator: Bahni Turpin

A Good Marriage by Kimberly McCreight

Narrator: Sarah Zimmerman, Karissa Vacker and George Newbern

Tiny Pretty Things by Dhonielle Clayton & Sona Charaipotra

Narrator: Nora Hunter, Greta Jung, Imani Parks, Laura Delano

Columbine by Dave Cullen

Narrator: Don Leslie

New Releases

People Like Them by Samira Sedira, transl. Lara Vergnaud

Razorblade Tears by S.A. Cosby

Survive the Night by Riley Sager

