You Get a Printz, and You Get a Printz!

This week, Erica and Tirzah talk about the 2022 ALA Youth Media Awards winners and honors, including the Printz Award!

Editor’s note: Erica misspoke on the podcast and The City Beautiful by Aden Polydoros takes place in Chicago, IL.

Books and Links

Last time we forgot to link to the 2022 Reading Log that Tirzah built. Enjoy!

The ALA YMA press release with all the winners

Doing It by Hannah Witton

Wait, What?: A Comic Book Guide to Relationships, Bodies, and Growing Up by Heather Corrina

A Quick and Easy Guide to Consent by Isabella Roman

Will Ladybug Hug? by Hilary Leung

Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley

Revolution In Our Time: The Black Panther Party’s Promise to the People by Kekla Magoon

Starfish by Lisa Fipps

Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo

A Scatter of Light by Malinda Lo

Concrete Rose by Angie Thomas

Where Things Come Back by John Corey Whaley

Looking for Alaska by John Green

Me (Moth) by Amber McBride

Words in My Hands by Asphyxia

A Face for Picasso: Coming of Age with Crouzon Syndrome by Ariel Henley

A.S. King and her incredible books Please Ignore Vera Dietz, Switch, and Dig

When You Look Like Us by Pam Harris

Perfectly Parvin by Olivia Abtahi

How Moon Fuentez Fell in Love with the Universe by Raquel Vasquez Gilliland

Fifteen Hundred Miles from the Sun by Jonny Garza Villa

Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet by Laekan Zea Kemp

Where I Belong by Marcia Argueta Mickelson

The Darkness Outside by Eliot Schrefer

Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké- Íyímídé

Vampires, Hearts & Other Dead Things by Margie Fuston

What Beauty There Is by Cory Anderson

Ambushed!: The Assassination Plot Against President Garfield by Gail Jarrow

Black Birds in the Sky: The Story and Legacy of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre by Brandy Colbert

In the Shadow of the Fallen Towers: The Seconds, Minutes, Hours, Days, Weeks, Months and Years after the 9/11 Attacks by Don Brown

The Woman All Spies Fear: Code Breaker Elizebeth Smith Friedman and Her Hidden Life by Amy Butler Greenfield

Apple (Skin to the Core) by Eric Gansworth

Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger

A Snake Falls to Earth by Darcie Little Badger

Hunting by Stars by Cherie Dimaline

Notable Native People: 50 Indigenous Leaders, Dreamers, and Changemakers from Past and Present by Adrienne Keene

Soldiers Unknown by Chag Lowry

We Are Not Free by Traci Chee

The City Beautiful by Aden Polydoros

The Last Words We Said by Leah Scheier

Whistle: A New Gotham City Hero by E. Lockhart and Manuel Preitano

The Summer of Lost Letters by Hannah Reynolds

The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglas

Disability Visibility: Adapted for Young Adults by Alice Wong