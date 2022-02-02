Episode 112
You Get a Printz, and You Get a Printz!
This week, Erica and Tirzah talk about the 2022 ALA Youth Media Awards winners and honors, including the Printz Award!
Editor’s note: Erica misspoke on the podcast and The City Beautiful by Aden Polydoros takes place in Chicago, IL.
Books and Links
Last time we forgot to link to the 2022 Reading Log that Tirzah built. Enjoy!
The ALA YMA press release with all the winners
Doing It by Hannah Witton
Wait, What?: A Comic Book Guide to Relationships, Bodies, and Growing Up by Heather Corrina
A Quick and Easy Guide to Consent by Isabella Roman
Will Ladybug Hug? by Hilary Leung
Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley
Revolution In Our Time: The Black Panther Party’s Promise to the People by Kekla Magoon
Starfish by Lisa Fipps
Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo
A Scatter of Light by Malinda Lo
Concrete Rose by Angie Thomas
Where Things Come Back by John Corey Whaley
Looking for Alaska by John Green
Me (Moth) by Amber McBride
Words in My Hands by Asphyxia
A Face for Picasso: Coming of Age with Crouzon Syndrome by Ariel Henley
A.S. King and her incredible books Please Ignore Vera Dietz, Switch, and Dig
When You Look Like Us by Pam Harris
Perfectly Parvin by Olivia Abtahi
How Moon Fuentez Fell in Love with the Universe by Raquel Vasquez Gilliland
Fifteen Hundred Miles from the Sun by Jonny Garza Villa
Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet by Laekan Zea Kemp
Where I Belong by Marcia Argueta Mickelson
The Darkness Outside by Eliot Schrefer
Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké- Íyímídé
Vampires, Hearts & Other Dead Things by Margie Fuston
What Beauty There Is by Cory Anderson
Ambushed!: The Assassination Plot Against President Garfield by Gail Jarrow
Black Birds in the Sky: The Story and Legacy of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre by Brandy Colbert
In the Shadow of the Fallen Towers: The Seconds, Minutes, Hours, Days, Weeks, Months and Years after the 9/11 Attacks by Don Brown
The Woman All Spies Fear: Code Breaker Elizebeth Smith Friedman and Her Hidden Life by Amy Butler Greenfield
Apple (Skin to the Core) by Eric Gansworth
Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger
A Snake Falls to Earth by Darcie Little Badger
Hunting by Stars by Cherie Dimaline
Notable Native People: 50 Indigenous Leaders, Dreamers, and Changemakers from Past and Present by Adrienne Keene
Soldiers Unknown by Chag Lowry
We Are Not Free by Traci Chee
The City Beautiful by Aden Polydoros
The Last Words We Said by Leah Scheier
Whistle: A New Gotham City Hero by E. Lockhart and Manuel Preitano
The Summer of Lost Letters by Hannah Reynolds
The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglas
Disability Visibility: Adapted for Young Adults by Alice Wong