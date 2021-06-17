You Don’t Understand–“Boulder Gay” is Something I Made Up

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Em(ily) Dickson, cofounder of Pronouns May Vary, joins Hannah to talk about gender, shapeshifting, and graphic novels! Please note that this episode contains many colloquial phrases, words, and jokes that are very context-contingent and in-group-based for the queer community.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

Show Notes

Books

The Girl from the Sea by Molly Ostertag

You Brought Me the Ocean by Alex Sanchez

The Magic Fish by Trung Le Nguyen

The Bailey School Kids series by Debbie Dadey and Marcia Thornton Jones

Animorphs series

Island of the Aunts by Eva Ibbotson

The Secret of Platform 13 by Eva Ibbotson

Nimona by Noelle Stevenson

Anya’s Ghost by Vera Brosgol

Taproot by Keezy Young

Witchlight by Jessi Zabarsky

Mooncakes by Wendy Xu and Suzanne Walker

Squad by Maggie Tokuda-Hall and Lisa Sterle

TV, Movies, and More

Aquamarine

Siren

Once Were Warriors

H2O: Just Add Water

The Thirteenth Year

Sabrina Down Under

Pronouns May Vary

All fantasy creatures are genderdiverse–what are you?

Find Em on Twitter and Instagram @mlereads

Find Hannah on Twitter and Instagram @shgmclicious