Episode 95.5
You Don’t Understand–“Boulder Gay” is Something I Made Up
Em(ily) Dickson, cofounder of Pronouns May Vary, joins Hannah to talk about gender, shapeshifting, and graphic novels! Please note that this episode contains many colloquial phrases, words, and jokes that are very context-contingent and in-group-based for the queer community.
Show Notes
Books
The Girl from the Sea by Molly Ostertag
You Brought Me the Ocean by Alex Sanchez
The Magic Fish by Trung Le Nguyen
The Bailey School Kids series by Debbie Dadey and Marcia Thornton Jones
Animorphs series
Island of the Aunts by Eva Ibbotson
The Secret of Platform 13 by Eva Ibbotson
Nimona by Noelle Stevenson
Anya’s Ghost by Vera Brosgol
Taproot by Keezy Young
Witchlight by Jessi Zabarsky
Mooncakes by Wendy Xu and Suzanne Walker
Squad by Maggie Tokuda-Hall and Lisa Sterle
TV, Movies, and More
All fantasy creatures are genderdiverse–what are you?
