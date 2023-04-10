You Cannot Moonlight as David

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca talk about audiobooks for quite a bit longer than they thought plus some other things.

Discussed in this episode:

Brandon Sanderson has entered the chat re: Audible taking too big of a cut from indie authors

Cory Doctorow weighs in

Ads in Audible audiobooks

Living Remedy by Nicole Chung

House of Cotton by Monica Brashears