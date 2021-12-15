Episode 119
Year-End Favorites
Sharifah and Jenn discuss a SF/F sales surge in 2021, some Star Wars news, a few books published late this year that they love, and more.
News
Charlie Jane Anders on Trans Speculative Fiction and Rethinking ‘Hope’ [Autostraddle]
Amandla Stenberg coming to Star Wars! [Tor.com]
SFF up 50% in 2021 [Penguin Random House]
ViacomCBS + Wattpad team-up [Book Riot]
A dive into Nintendo’s early days [Kotaku]
Books Discussed
Redemptor by Jordan Ifueko
Far From the Light of Heaven by Tade Thompson (cw: use of racial slurs, incl. N word, by a secondary character)
Payback’s A Witch by Lana Harper
Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao (cw: rape mentioned, suicidal ideation, physical and emotional abuse, alcoholism, torture)
Comfort Me With Apples by Catherynne M Valente (cw: domestic violence)