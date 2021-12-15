Year-End Favorites

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn discuss a SF/F sales surge in 2021, some Star Wars news, a few books published late this year that they love, and more.

News

Charlie Jane Anders on Trans Speculative Fiction and Rethinking ‘Hope’ [Autostraddle]

Amandla Stenberg coming to Star Wars! [Tor.com]

SFF up 50% in 2021 [Penguin Random House]

ViacomCBS + Wattpad team-up [Book Riot]

A dive into Nintendo’s early days [Kotaku]

Books Discussed

Redemptor by Jordan Ifueko

Far From the Light of Heaven by Tade Thompson (cw: use of racial slurs, incl. N word, by a secondary character)

Payback’s A Witch by Lana Harper

Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao (cw: rape mentioned, suicidal ideation, physical and emotional abuse, alcoholism, torture)

Comfort Me With Apples by Catherynne M Valente (cw: domestic violence)