YA Nonfiction, aka Nonfiction for Exhausted Adults

This week Alice and Kim give kudos to nonfiction authors with election victories and talk about good YA nonfiction options to read when you’re exhausted.

Nonfiction in the News

Lead from the Outside: How to Build Your Future and Make Real Change by Stacey Abrams

Our Time Is Now: Power, Purpose, and the Fight for a Fair America by Stacey Abrams

Tomorrow Will Be Different: Love, Loss, and the Fight for Trans Equality by Sarah McBride

New Nonfiction

We Keep the Dead Close: A Murder at Harvard and a Half Century of Silence by Becky Cooper

Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man by Emmanuel Acho

How to Slowly Kill Yourself and Others in America: Essays by Kiese Laymon

Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times by Katherine May

YA Nonfiction

The 57 Bus: A True Story of Two Teenagers and the Crime That Changed Their Lives by Dashka Slater

The Faithful Spy: Dietrich Bonhoeffer and the Plot to Kill Hitler by John Hendrix

An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States for Young People, adapted by Jean Mendoza and Debbie Reese

The Borden Murders: Lizzie Borden and the Trial of the Century by Sarah Miller

Reading Now

The Plague of Doves by Louise Erdrich

Murder on the Links by Agatha Christie