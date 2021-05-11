Episode 83
YA Memoirs
Subscribe to For Real using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
For more nonfiction recommendations, sign up for our True Story newsletter, edited by Alice Burton.
Nonfiction in the News
The 1619 Project by Nikole Hannah-Jones
Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Writing a Personal Essay-Themed Book: ‘Ya’ll Know I Won’t Hold Back’ [People]
New Nonfiction
You Are Your Best Thing: Vulnerability, Shame Resilience, and the Black Experience edited by Tarana Burke, Brené Brown
Why Peacocks? An Unlikely Search for Meaning in the World’s Most Magnificent Bird by Sean Flynn
African Europeans: An Untold History by Olivette Otele
Turning Pointe: How a New Generation of Dancers Is Saving Ballet from Itself by Chloe Angyal
Quick Mentions
- There’s a Revolution Outside, My Love: Letters from a Crisis, edited by Tracy K. Smith and John Freeman
- The Premonition: A Pandemic Story by Michael Lewis
Yay for YA Memoirs!
All Boys Aren’t Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto by George M. Johnson
Brown Girl Dreaming by Jacqueline Woodson
Girl Code: Gaming, Going Viral, and Getting It Done by Andrea Gonzales and Sophie Houser
Obsessed: A Memoir of My Life with OCD by Allison Britz
Reading Now
KIM: A Libertarian Walks Into a Bear: The Utopian Plot to Liberate an American Town (And Some Bears) by Matthew Hongoltz-Hetling
ALICE: Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo
CONCLUSION
You can find us on SOCIAL MEDIA – @itsalicetime and @kimthedork. Amazing Audio Editing for this episode was done by Jen Zink. RATE AND REVIEW on Apple Podcasts so people can find us more easily, and follow us so you can get our new episodes the minute they come out.