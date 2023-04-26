YA Fantasy Worlds We’d Live In vs Ones We Wouldn’t
Tirzah and Erica discuss some fantastical worlds in YA they’d want to live in versus ones they’d rather not.
Show Notes:
News: Twilight TV Series announced
Sorcery of Thorns by Margaret Rogerson
Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko
Tortall series by Tamora Pierce
Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger
Lumatere Chronicles by Melina Marchetta
Bad Witch Burning by Jessica Lewis
Ember in the Ashes by Sabaa Tahir
Chainsaw Man by Tatsuki Fujimoto
Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo