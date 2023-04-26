YA Fantasy Worlds We’d Live In vs Ones We Wouldn’t

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tirzah and Erica discuss some fantastical worlds in YA they’d want to live in versus ones they’d rather not.

Show Notes:

The Deep Dive newsletter

News: Twilight TV Series announced

Sorcery of Thorns by Margaret Rogerson

Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko

Tortall series by Tamora Pierce

Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger

Lumatere Chronicles by Melina Marchetta

Bad Witch Burning by Jessica Lewis

Ember in the Ashes by Sabaa Tahir

Chainsaw Man by Tatsuki Fujimoto

Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo