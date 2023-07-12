Hey YA Extra Credit: Tropic Like It’s Hot — YA Books With Tropical Settings

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Erica highlights some interesting YA books with tropical settings, full of folklore and history.

Books Discussed

The Moonlit Vine by Elizabeth Santiago, Illustrated by McKenzie Mayle

Your Corner Dark by Desmond Hall

Wildblood by Lauren Blackwood