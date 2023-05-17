Hey YA Extra Credit: YA Books with the Best Summery Vibes

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Erica gets into a manga that takes place on a rural island in Japan and a book where the main character is down bad for her bestie.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

Also, check out First Edition!

BOOKS DISCUSSED

Barakamon by Satsuki Yoshino

The Secret Summer Promise by Keah Brown

Bonus: The Pretty One by Keah Brown

Disability Visibility (Adapted for Young Adults), edited by Alice Wong