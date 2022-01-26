No Justice, No Peace: YA Books with Activism

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Erica goes over a few YA books that feature activist main characters, and tips for activism.

Books and Links

Banned Book Club by Kim Hyun Sook, Ryan Estrada, illustrated by Ko Hyung-Ju

Banned book club started by 8th grader in Kutztown

The latest in censorship news from Kelly Jensen for Book Riot

This Is What I Know About Art by Kimberly Drew, Illustrated by Ashley Lukashevsky

The Voting Booth by Brandy Colbert