YA Books by AAPI Authors
Tirzah and Erica talk about some great books by AAPI authors for AAPI Heritage Month and beyond!
Show Notes:
News: Seattle Public Library Grants Free Access to Banned Books
The Ones We’re Meant to Find by Joan He
She Is a Haunting by Trang Thanh Tran
This Time Will Be Different by Misa Sugiura
Patron Saints of Nothing by Randy Ribay
500 Words or Less by Juleah del Rosario
Juniors by Kaui Hart Hemmings
Rani Patel in Full Effect by Sonia Patel
American Betiya by Anuradha D. Rajurkar
Shoutout to authors Mary H.K. Choi, Malinda Lo, Elizabeth Lim, and Stacey Lee!