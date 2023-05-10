YA Books by AAPI Authors

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tirzah and Erica talk about some great books by AAPI authors for AAPI Heritage Month and beyond!

Show Notes:

First Edition podcast

News: Seattle Public Library Grants Free Access to Banned Books

The Ones We’re Meant to Find by Joan He

She Is a Haunting by Trang Thanh Tran

This Time Will Be Different by Misa Sugiura

Patron Saints of Nothing by Randy Ribay

500 Words or Less by Juleah del Rosario

Juniors by Kaui Hart Hemmings

Rani Patel in Full Effect by Sonia Patel

American Betiya by Anuradha D. Rajurkar

Shoutout to authors Mary H.K. Choi, Malinda Lo, Elizabeth Lim, and Stacey Lee!