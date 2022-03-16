I Know What You Did Last Adaptation: YA Adaptations to Look Forward to

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tirzah and Erica discuss the book I Know What You Did Last Summer, as well as its film and TV adaptations. They also get into some other YA book to film or TV adaptations they’ve either enjoyed or are looking forward to.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

Show Notes

I Know What You Did Last Summer by Lois Duncan show on Amazon

First Kill by V.E. Schwab on Netflix

Enola Holmes by Nancy Springer on Netflix

Uglies by Scott Westerfeld on Netflix

Legendborn by Tracy Deonn being adapted by Felicia D. Henderson

Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi rights landed by Paramount

Landscape with an Invisible Hand by M.T. Anderson being adapted by MGM and Plan B

Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between by Jennifer E. Smith rights landed by Netflix

The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight by Jennifer E. Smith adaptation also in the works

The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han coming to Amazon

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by Erika Sánchez on Netflix