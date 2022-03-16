I Know What You Did Last Adaptation: YA Adaptations to Look Forward to
Tirzah and Erica discuss the book I Know What You Did Last Summer, as well as its film and TV adaptations. They also get into some other YA book to film or TV adaptations they’ve either enjoyed or are looking forward to.
Show Notes
I Know What You Did Last Summer by Lois Duncan show on Amazon
First Kill by V.E. Schwab on Netflix
Enola Holmes by Nancy Springer on Netflix
Uglies by Scott Westerfeld on Netflix
Legendborn by Tracy Deonn being adapted by Felicia D. Henderson
Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi rights landed by Paramount
Landscape with an Invisible Hand by M.T. Anderson being adapted by MGM and Plan B
Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between by Jennifer E. Smith rights landed by Netflix
The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight by Jennifer E. Smith adaptation also in the works
The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han coming to Amazon
I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by Erika Sánchez on Netflix