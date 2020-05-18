Worse Than a Promise

Rebecca and Jeff talk about the passing of Simon & Schuster CEO Carolyn Reidy, the rumblings of re-openings in the world of books, care very little about a couple of adaptation announcements, and welcome a Spanish-language version of Publisher’s Weekly.

Links discussed in this episode:

A moment for Carolyn Reidy

San Diego libraries exploring curbside pickup

Why it’s so hard to read right now

PW to launch Spanish-language trade publication

Netflix adapting new Ferrante book

AMC Networks acquires rights to Anne Rice vampire chronicles