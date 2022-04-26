Work, Work, Work, Work, Work

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week Alice and Kim share some books about odd jobs plus cover new nonfiction about Hong Kong, prison, and cold cases.

Follow Up

Thinking Inside the Box: Adventures with Crosswords and the Puzzling People Who Can’t Live Without Them by Adrienne Raphel

How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question by Michael Schur

Ancestor Trouble: A Reckoning and a Reconciliation by Maud Newton

New Nonfiction

Indelible City: Dispossession and Defiance in Hong Kong by Louisa Lim

Finding Me: A Memoir by Viola Davis

Free: Two Years, Six Lives, and the Long Journey Home by Lauren Kessler

Unmasked: My Life Solving America’s Cold Cases by Paul Holes

Bomb Shelter: Love, Time, and Other Explosives by Mary Laura Philpot

Some of My Best Friends: Essays on Lip Service by Tajja Isen

Books About Jobs

Hammer Head: The Making of a Carpenter by Nina MacLaughlin

The Ravenmaster: My Life with the Ravens at the Tower of London by Christopher Skaife

Just Pursuit: A Black Prosecutor’s Fight for Fairness by Laura Coates

Smoke Gets in Your Eyes: And Other Lessons from the Crematory by Caitlin Doughty

Reading Now

The Trayvon Generation by Elizabeth Alexander

Endurance: Shackleton’s Incredible Voyage by Alfred Lansing