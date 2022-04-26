Work, Work, Work, Work, Work
This week Alice and Kim share some books about odd jobs plus cover new nonfiction about Hong Kong, prison, and cold cases.
Follow Up
Thinking Inside the Box: Adventures with Crosswords and the Puzzling People Who Can’t Live Without Them by Adrienne Raphel
How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question by Michael Schur
Ancestor Trouble: A Reckoning and a Reconciliation by Maud Newton
New Nonfiction
Indelible City: Dispossession and Defiance in Hong Kong by Louisa Lim
Finding Me: A Memoir by Viola Davis
Free: Two Years, Six Lives, and the Long Journey Home by Lauren Kessler
Unmasked: My Life Solving America’s Cold Cases by Paul Holes
Bomb Shelter: Love, Time, and Other Explosives by Mary Laura Philpot
Some of My Best Friends: Essays on Lip Service by Tajja Isen
Books About Jobs
Hammer Head: The Making of a Carpenter by Nina MacLaughlin
The Ravenmaster: My Life with the Ravens at the Tower of London by Christopher Skaife
Just Pursuit: A Black Prosecutor’s Fight for Fairness by Laura Coates
Smoke Gets in Your Eyes: And Other Lessons from the Crematory by Caitlin Doughty
Reading Now
The Trayvon Generation by Elizabeth Alexander
Endurance: Shackleton’s Incredible Voyage by Alfred Lansing