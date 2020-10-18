Word of Mouth for Robots

Jeff and Rebecca ask for ideas for post-election episode topics, go over what is going on with book sales, float the idea of making author “retirements” a bigger deal, and much more.

New York Times profile of Madeline McIntosh

Unit sales of print books up 6.4% in first 9 months of 2020

Indie bookstore sales down 40% on average

Bill Bryson says he’s retiring