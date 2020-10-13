This week Alice and Kim talk about some excellent nonfiction featuring women of the Supreme Court.

Nonfiction in the News

2020 Frederick Douglass Book Prize Finalists

Ron Charles at the Washington Post: The 2020 National Book Awards finalists are a strikingly fresh group [Washington Post]

New Nonfiction

What Were We Thinking: A Brief Intellectual History of the Trump Era by Carlos Lozada

White Reconstruction : Domestic Warfare and the Logics of Genocide by Dylan Rodríguez

She Come By It Natural: Dolly Parton and the Women Who Lived Her Songs by Sarah Smarsh

The Ghost Road : Anishinaabe Responses to Indian Hating by Matthew L.M. Fletcher

Quick mentions:

Women of the Supreme Court

My Own Words by Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Sisters in Law: How Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg Went to the Supreme Court and Changed the World by Linda Hirshman

My Beloved World by Sonia Sotomayor

Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg by Irin Carmon & Shana Knizhnuk

Reading Now

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab

Conclusion

