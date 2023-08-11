Women in Translation Month!

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester talk about books by women in translation!

NEWS

Hyperion Avenue is debuting a new Marvel crime series! These will be novels rather than graphic novels, and they’ll feature writing from S.A. Cosby, Lisa Jewell, and Alex Segura to kick things off.

BOOKS DISCUSSED

How Can I Help You – Laura Sims

The Aosawa Murders – Riku Onda, transl. Alison Watts

The Resting Place – Camilla Sten, transl. Alexandra Fleming

Our Share of Night – Mariana Enríquez, transl. Megan McDowell

Cursed Bunny – Bora Chung, transl. Anton Hur

Looking Glass Sound – Catriona Ward

The Dark Place – Britney S. Lewis

