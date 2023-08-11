Women in Translation Month!
Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester talk about books by women in translation!
NEWS
Hyperion Avenue is debuting a new Marvel crime series! These will be novels rather than graphic novels, and they’ll feature writing from S.A. Cosby, Lisa Jewell, and Alex Segura to kick things off.
BOOKS DISCUSSED
How Can I Help You – Laura Sims
The Aosawa Murders – Riku Onda, transl. Alison Watts
The Resting Place – Camilla Sten, transl. Alexandra Fleming
Our Share of Night – Mariana Enríquez, transl. Megan McDowell
Cursed Bunny – Bora Chung, transl. Anton Hur
Looking Glass Sound – Catriona Ward
The Dark Place – Britney S. Lewis
