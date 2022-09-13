This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week Kim and Alice go down a rabbit hole talking about A League of Their Own and talk nonfiction about women in sports.

Follow For Real using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

For more nonfiction recommendations, sign up for our True Story newsletter, edited by Kendra Winchester and Kim Ukura.

Nonfiction in the News

Barbara Ehrenreich, author who challenged American Dream myths, dies at 81 [Washington Post]

Recommending Books Based on the Weirdest Facts They Taught Me [Book Riot]

New Nonfiction

Thinking 101: How to Reason Better to Live Better by Woo-Kyoung Ahn

Off with Her Head: Three Thousand Years of Demonizing Women in Power by Eleanor Herman

The Godmother: Murder, Vengeance, and the Bloody Struggle of Mafia Women by Barbie Latza Nadeau

Africa Is Not a Country: Notes on a Bright Continent by Dipo Faloyin

The Chaos Machine: The Inside Story of How Social Media Rewired Our Minds and Our World by Max Fisher

Year of the Tiger: An Activist’s Life by Alice Wong

Women in Sports

Hail Mary: The Rise and Fall of the National Women’s Football League by Frankie de la Cretaz and Lyndsey D’Arcangelo

Dust Bowl Girls: The Inspiring Story of the Team That Barnstormed Its Way to Basketball Glory by Lydia Reeder

Baseball’s Leading Lady: Effa Manley and the Rise and Fall of the Negro Leagues by Andrea Williams

Curveball: The Remarkable Story of Toni Stone the First Woman to Play Professional Baseball in the Negro League by Martha Ackmann

Reading Now

Romantic Outlaws: The Extraordinary Lives of Mary Wollstonecraft and Mary Shelley by Charlotte Gordon

I Might Regret This: Essays, Drawings, Vulnerabilities, and Other Stuff by Abbi Jacobson