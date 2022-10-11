Witches and Boats
This week Alice and Kim reflect on visiting Salem, Massachusetts and discuss books about witches and boats.
Follow Up
In the Shadow of the Mountain: A Memoir of Courage by Silvia Vasquez-Lavado
Giveaway: Reading the Stars by Book Riot
New Nonfiction
Savor: A Chef’s Hunger for More by Fatima Ali and Tarajia Morrell
Black Hollywood: Reimagining Iconic Movie Moments by Carell Augustus
Life Is Hard: How Philosophy Can Help Us Find Our Way by Kieran Setiya
Looking for the Hidden Folk: How Iceland’s Elves Can Save the Earth by Nancy Marie Brown
Witches and Boats
The Witches: Salem, 1692 by Stacy Schiff
Tituba, Reluctant Witch of Salem: Devilish Indians and Puritan Fantasies by Elaine G. Breslaw
Cod: A Biography of the Fish that Changed the World by Mark Kurlansky
Witches: The Absolutely True Tale of Disaster in Salem by Rosalyn Schanzer
Reading Now
Who Is Wellness For?: An Examination of Wellness Culture and Who It Leaves Behind by Fariha Róisín
This Republic of Suffering: Death and the American Civil War by Drew Gilpin Faust