This week Alice and Kim reflect on visiting Salem, Massachusetts and discuss books about witches and boats.

Follow Up

In the Shadow of the Mountain: A Memoir of Courage by Silvia Vasquez-Lavado

New Nonfiction

Savor: A Chef’s Hunger for More by Fatima Ali and Tarajia Morrell

Black Hollywood: Reimagining Iconic Movie Moments by Carell Augustus

Life Is Hard: How Philosophy Can Help Us Find Our Way by Kieran Setiya

Looking for the Hidden Folk: How Iceland’s Elves Can Save the Earth by Nancy Marie Brown

Witches and Boats

The Witches: Salem, 1692 by Stacy Schiff

Tituba, Reluctant Witch of Salem: Devilish Indians and Puritan Fantasies by Elaine G. Breslaw

Cod: A Biography of the Fish that Changed the World by Mark Kurlansky

Witches: The Absolutely True Tale of Disaster in Salem by Rosalyn Schanzer

Reading Now

Who Is Wellness For?: An Examination of Wellness Culture and Who It Leaves Behind by Fariha Róisín

This Republic of Suffering: Death and the American Civil War by Drew Gilpin Faust