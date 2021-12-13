Episode 96
WIR Book Club: Shenanigans Ensue
Jess and Trisha share some listener feedback, discuss Rose Lerner’s Sweet Disorder, and look back (and a little bit ahead) at 2021 romance.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more romance recs and news, sign up for our Kissing Books newsletter!
News
The best “Best of” booklist of the year (in our humble opinion) is now live!
Books Discussed
The Legend of All Wolves series by Maria Vale (first book is The Last Wolf)
Sweet Disorder by Rose Lerner
To Be Alone With You by Jodie Slaughter
The Girl with Stars in Her Eyes by Xio Axelrod
All The Feels by Olivia Dade
Amor, Actually by Adriana Herrera, Alexis Daria, Diana Muñoz Stewart, Mia Sosa, Priscilla Oliveras, Sabrina Sol, and Zoey Castile
The Lights on Knockbridge Lane by Roan Parrish
Thanks for listening in 2021! We’ll be back in January, but feel free to stay in touch while we’re away! As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading and @trishahaleybrwn), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown).