WIR Book Club: Shenanigans Ensue

Jess and Trisha share some listener feedback, discuss Rose Lerner’s Sweet Disorder, and look back (and a little bit ahead) at 2021 romance.

News

The best “Best of” booklist of the year (in our humble opinion) is now live!

Books Discussed

The Legend of All Wolves series by Maria Vale (first book is The Last Wolf)

Sweet Disorder by Rose Lerner

To Be Alone With You by Jodie Slaughter

The Girl with Stars in Her Eyes by Xio Axelrod

All The Feels by Olivia Dade

Amor, Actually by Adriana Herrera, Alexis Daria, Diana Muñoz Stewart, Mia Sosa, Priscilla Oliveras, Sabrina Sol, and Zoey Castile

The Lights on Knockbridge Lane by Roan Parrish

Thanks for listening in 2021! We'll be back in January