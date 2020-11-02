Why Are These Lists?

Jess and Trisha discuss where “best of” lists come from and what they’re for, and then they do a deep dive into meet cutes – and not so cutes – that includes a pop quiz and some recommendations.

News

Publishers Weekly has weighed in on the best romances of the year, and Goodreads has asked readers to do the same.

Send us your recommendation requests for our holiday rec episode!

Books Discussed

His Convenient Husband by Robin Covington

Romancing the Duke by Tessa Dare

Take a Hint, Dani Brown by Talia Hibbert

I Think I Might Love You by Christina C. Jones

One Last Chance by Therese Beharrie

My Fake Rake by Eva Leigh

Strange Love by Ann Aguirre

Play It Again by Aiden Wayne

