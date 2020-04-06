“Why are there so many Colonels?”: The Austen Episode
Jess and special guest host Jenn Northington (Co-host of Book Riot podcasts Get Booked and SFF Yeah! and all-around person of awesomeness) talk All Things Austen and Austen-related. They discuss Jenn’s participation in a Regency RPG, Drunk Austen’s VirtualJaneCon, share recs for Austen retellings, and talk about an Emma adaptation that people don’t talk enough about.
News
Book Riot has a story stream collecting all of our bookish COVID-19 coverage.
Check out Good Society, the Regency Role Playing Game.
See the rundown of VirtualJaneCon, which was held over the weekend of March 28-29. Many of the video presentations are linked there or on Drunk Austen’s Facebook page.
See if there’s an event like Jane Austen Night at the Woodlands near you.
Books Discussed
Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen
Persuasion by Jane Austen
Emma by Jane Austen
Northanger Abbey by Jane Austen
Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen
Sanditon by Jane Austen
Bridget Jones’s Diary by Helen Fielding (referenced)
Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors by Sonali Dev
Recipe for Persuasion by Sonali Dev
If I Loved You Less by Tamsen Parker
Sophia Khan is Not Obliged by Ayisha Malik
Ayesha At Last by Uzma Jalaluddin
Longbourn by Jo Baker
Well Played by Katrina Ramos Atienza
And check out the 2009 adaptation of Emma starring Romola Garai and Jonny Lee Miller.
There was also some Clueless discussion.
Check out the interview with 2020 Emma director Autumn de Wilde on the Novel Gazing podcast.
Here’s the Great Emma-Off from Gail Carriger’s blog.
