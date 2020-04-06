“Why are there so many Colonels?”: The Austen Episode

Jess and special guest host Jenn Northington (Co-host of Book Riot podcasts Get Booked and SFF Yeah! and all-around person of awesomeness) talk All Things Austen and Austen-related. They discuss Jenn’s participation in a Regency RPG, Drunk Austen’s VirtualJaneCon, share recs for Austen retellings, and talk about an Emma adaptation that people don’t talk enough about.

News

Book Riot has a story stream collecting all of our bookish COVID-19 coverage.

Check out Good Society, the Regency Role Playing Game.

See the rundown of VirtualJaneCon, which was held over the weekend of March 28-29. Many of the video presentations are linked there or on Drunk Austen’s Facebook page.

See if there’s an event like Jane Austen Night at the Woodlands near you.

Books Discussed

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

Persuasion by Jane Austen

Emma by Jane Austen

Northanger Abbey by Jane Austen

Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen

Sanditon by Jane Austen

Bridget Jones’s Diary by Helen Fielding (referenced)

Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors by Sonali Dev

Recipe for Persuasion by Sonali Dev

If I Loved You Less by Tamsen Parker

Sophia Khan is Not Obliged by Ayisha Malik

Ayesha At Last by Uzma Jalaluddin

Longbourn by Jo Baker

Well Played by Katrina Ramos Atienza

And check out the 2009 adaptation of Emma starring Romola Garai and Jonny Lee Miller.

There was also some Clueless discussion.

Check out the interview with 2020 Emma director Autumn de Wilde on the Novel Gazing podcast.

Watch that version of Emma.

Here’s the Great Emma-Off from Gail Carriger’s blog.

