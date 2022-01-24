Episode 98
While We’re Ahead
Jess and Trisha discuss romance news updates, offer recs for the 2022 Read Harder Challenge, and chat about sports romance and what makes it unique.
News
Big announcement alert!! The first WIR Book Club book of 2022 is Written in the Stars by Alexandria Bellefleur! We’ll be discussing on our March 7 episode, so send your thoughts/feelings by March 3!
You can vote now in the Swoon Awards – semi-final voting ends Jan 28.
Harlequin Plus is has arrived – is it for you?
Books Discussed
Written in the Stars by Alexandria Bellefleur
Syncopation by Anna Zabo
Say Jesus and Come to Me by Ann Allen Shockley
So Sweet by Rebekah Weatherspoon
Slippery Creatures by K.J. Charles
Unexpected Goals by Kelly Farmer
Aiming High by Tanya Chris
His Convenient Husband by Robin Covington
Unwritten Rules by KD Casey
Love Hard by Nalini Singh
Shots Not Taken by Nicole Falls
Let us know what romances you’re reading for reading challenges this year, and send us your favorite sports romances as well. As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading and @trishahaleybrwn), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown).