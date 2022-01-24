While We’re Ahead

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha discuss romance news updates, offer recs for the 2022 Read Harder Challenge, and chat about sports romance and what makes it unique.

News

Big announcement alert!! The first WIR Book Club book of 2022 is Written in the Stars by Alexandria Bellefleur! We’ll be discussing on our March 7 episode, so send your thoughts/feelings by March 3!

You can vote now in the Swoon Awards – semi-final voting ends Jan 28.

Harlequin Plus is has arrived – is it for you?

Books Discussed

Written in the Stars by Alexandria Bellefleur

Syncopation by Anna Zabo

Say Jesus and Come to Me by Ann Allen Shockley

So Sweet by Rebekah Weatherspoon

Slippery Creatures by K.J. Charles

Unexpected Goals by Kelly Farmer

Aiming High by Tanya Chris

His Convenient Husband by Robin Covington

Unwritten Rules by KD Casey

Love Hard by Nalini Singh

Shots Not Taken by Nicole Falls

Let us know what romances you’re reading for reading challenges this year, and send us your favorite sports romances as well. As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading and @trishahaleybrwn), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown).