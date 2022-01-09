Episode 477
Which Way the Smarm Flows

Jeff and Rebecca talk about the resolution of a recent literary mystery, the (cough) best books of the last 125 years, new year’s reading projects, and more.

Discussed in this episode:

Winter Preview Draft Episode!

Adaptation Nation!

Italian publishing employee arrested for fraud, identity theft stealing those manuscripts

The NYT let readers vote on the best book of the last 125 years to predictable results

The Maid by Nita Prose

Olga Dies Dreaming by Xochitl Gonzalez