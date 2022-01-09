Episode 477
Which Way the Smarm Flows
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Jeff and Rebecca talk about the resolution of a recent literary mystery, the (cough) best books of the last 125 years, new year’s reading projects, and more.
Discussed in this episode:
Italian publishing employee arrested for fraud, identity theft stealing those manuscripts
The NYT let readers vote on the best book of the last 125 years to predictable results