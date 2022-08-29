Where the Slugs Dwell

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca follow-up about stocking changes at Barnes & Noble, a Texas school district bans the word “transgender,” a slate of new book clubs, and more.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The show can also be found on Stitcher.

For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!

Discussed in this episode:

The Book Riot Podcast Patreon

Shoutout to Kelly Jensen on PBS News Hour

Texas school district bans the word “transgender” from district, along w/ sweeping policy around discussions of gender & sexuality

Amazon is now sponsoring the TikTok Book Club

Chemistry Lessons by Bonnie Garmus

Hidden Pictures by Jason Rekulak

The Hacienda by Isabel Canas