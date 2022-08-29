Where the Slugs Dwell
Jeff and Rebecca follow-up about stocking changes at Barnes & Noble, a Texas school district bans the word “transgender,” a slate of new book clubs, and more.
Discussed in this episode:
Shoutout to Kelly Jensen on PBS News Hour
Texas school district bans the word “transgender” from district, along w/ sweeping policy around discussions of gender & sexuality
Amazon is now sponsoring the TikTok Book Club
Chemistry Lessons by Bonnie Garmus
Hidden Pictures by Jason Rekulak