Wheelhouse or Beehive

Jenn Northington joins Jeff today to talk about Bookshop.org launching, the sales success of Barnes & Noble’s 2019 Book of the Year winner, Star Wars books, and more.

Oona Out of Order by Margarita Montimore

Please See Us by Caitlin Mullen

ToMo Dayyyyyyyyyyyy

Bookshop.org is live and Jeff bought a book. A tale. (Jenn created an affiliate account!)

Libro.fm’s bookshop.org….competitor?

Barnes & Noble’s book of the year is a huge success (jeff has sales numbers).

New Star Wars story-telling….wave starts with books

Oklahoma school curriculum to (finally) include Tulsa Massacre of 1921, thanks to Watchmen

PRH’s pledges to go carbon-neutral by 2030

