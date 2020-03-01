Episode 357
Wheelhouse or Beehive
Jenn Northington joins Jeff today to talk about Bookshop.org launching, the sales success of Barnes & Noble’s 2019 Book of the Year winner, Star Wars books, and more.
This episode is sponsored by:
Oona Out of Order by Margarita Montimore
Please See Us by Caitlin Mullen
Links discussed in this episode:
Bookshop.org is live and Jeff bought a book. A tale. (Jenn created an affiliate account!)
Libro.fm’s bookshop.org….competitor?
Barnes & Noble’s book of the year is a huge success (jeff has sales numbers).
New Star Wars story-telling….wave starts with books
Oklahoma school curriculum to (finally) include Tulsa Massacre of 1921, thanks to Watchmen
PRH’s pledges to go carbon-neutral by 2030