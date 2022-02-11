What’s Love Got To Do With It?
Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about cozy mysteries to stay in with this Valentine’s Day.
Books Discussed
When the Reckoning Comes by Tanya McQueen
Grave Reservations by Cherie Priest
Deadly Inside Scoop by Abby Collette
Mango, Mambo, and Murder by Raquel Reyes
Death by Darjeeling by Laura Childs
Other People’s Clothes by Calla Henkel
Homicide & Halo-Halo by Mia P. Manansala
