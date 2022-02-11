What’s Love Got To Do With It?

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about cozy mysteries to stay in with this Valentine’s Day.

Books Discussed

When the Reckoning Comes by Tanya McQueen

Grave Reservations by Cherie Priest

Deadly Inside Scoop by Abby Collette

Mango, Mambo, and Murder by Raquel Reyes

Death by Darjeeling by Laura Childs

Other People’s Clothes by Calla Henkel

Homicide & Halo-Halo by Mia P. Manansala

