Whatever Falls Your Crest

Jeff and Rebecca run through a bunch of listener feedback, discuss celebrity bookshelves, and talk about the huge sales for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

This episode is sponsored by:

Amazon Publishing

TBR

The Boy Who Followed His Father into Auschwitz by Jeremy Dronfield

Book Riot Insiders

Discussed in this episode:

Annotated episode about Belle de Costa Greene

The World’s Strongest Librarian by Josh Hanagarne

This Book is Overdue by Marilyn Johnson

Charity and Sylvia by Rachel Hope Cleves

When Women Were Birds by TTW

Invisible Man

New Hunger Games book sells 500k copies