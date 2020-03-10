How do you find the books that you read?
Mary Kay and Louise talk about important literary things like, what’s going on in the literary world right now? Where do you find the books that you read? How do you decide what to read next? And, what are you reading?
BOOKS AND TEXTS DISCUSSED:
“On the Paradoxes of Toni Morrison’s Catholicism” by Nick Ripatrazone
“The Hottest New Literary Genre is Doomer Lit” by Kate Knibbs
The Road by Cormac McCarthy
Women’s Prize Shortlist just announced
Tailored Book Recommendations from Book Riot
Ghost Wall by Sarah Moss
Song of Solomon by Toni Morrison
Carmen Maria Machado’s list of recommendations
Tender by Sofia Samatar
The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron
Little Eyes by Samanta Schweblin
Glass Town by Isabel Greenberg
