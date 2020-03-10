How do you find the books that you read?

Mary Kay and Louise talk about important literary things like, what’s going on in the literary world right now? Where do you find the books that you read? How do you decide what to read next? And, what are you reading?

BOOKS AND TEXTS DISCUSSED:

“On the Paradoxes of Toni Morrison’s Catholicism” by Nick Ripatrazone

“The Hottest New Literary Genre is Doomer Lit” by Kate Knibbs

The Road by Cormac McCarthy

Women’s Prize Shortlist just announced

Tailored Book Recommendations from Book Riot

Ghost Wall by Sarah Moss

Song of Solomon by Toni Morrison

Carmen Maria Machado’s list of recommendations

Tender by Sofia Samatar

The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron

Private Eye Magazine

Kirkus Reviews

Little Eyes by Samanta Schweblin

Glass Town by Isabel Greenberg

