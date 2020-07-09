Episode 33
What To Do With All of Those Statues
Nicole and Matthew discuss historically problematic statues, how legal does not always mean moral, and we reflect on the kidlit authors whose works have helped to secure space for underrepresented voices.
This episode is sponsored by:
TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering reading recommendations personalized to your reading life
Nevertell by Katharine Orton from Candlewick Press
Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout spot for the Book Riot community
To get even more kidlit news and recommendations, sign up for our The Kids Are All Right newsletter!
RELEVANT LINKS:
Executive Order on Building and Rebuilding Monuments to American Heroes
The Statues Were Toppled. What Happens to Them Now? (New York Times)
Return of Oñate’s Foot (99% Invisible)
Always Read the Plaque: Mapping Over 10,000 Global Markers & Memorials
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
PICTURE BOOKS:
Malcolm Little: The Boy Who Grew Up to Become Malcolm X by Ilyasah Shabazz; illustrated by AG Ford
Gordon Parks: How the Photographer Captured Black and White America by Carole Boston Weatherford; illustrated by Jamey Christoph
Take a Picture of Me, James Van Der Zee! by Andrea J. Loney; illustrated by Keith Mallett
M is for Movement by Innosanto Nagara
Heather Has Two Mommies by Lesléa Newman
Your Name is a Song by Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow; illustrated by Luisa Uribe
I am Every Good Thing by Derrick Barnes; illustrated by Gordon C. James
MIDDLE GRADE:
Finding Langston by Lesa Cline-Ransome
Betty Before X by Ilyasah Shabazz and Renée Watson
Esperanza Rising by Pam Muñoz Ryan
Inside Out and Back Again by Thanhha Lai
Journey for Justice: The Life of Larry Itliong by PhD Dawn B. Mabalon and Gayle Romasanta
WHERE TO FIND CHILDREN’S BOOKS DURING QUARANTINE
- Your local library – Even as libraries are closing for the quarantine, they have a ton of e-books, resources, and movies for kids.
- Epic! – Epic! is the Leading Digital Library for Kids 12 & Under
- Susan Tan’s Authors Everywhere YouTube channel
- How Kids’ Lit Is Responding to the Coronavirus
- Read, Wonder, and Learn – Favorite Authors & Illustrators Share Resources for Learning Anywhere
- COVID-19 Resources compiled by We Need Diverse Books
- Resources for Online PreK-12 Teaching During COVID and Beyond
- Little free libraries – There may be free books in a free library just around the corner from you. Give a book, get a book, and remember to wash those hands!
CLOSING NOTE:
Let us know what books or topics you’ve been sharing this week, or if you have a suggestion or book recommendation for an upcoming episode. Find us on email (kidlitthesedays@bookriot.com) or Twitter (@MatthewWinner and @ittybittyny).