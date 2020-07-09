What To Do With All of Those Statues

Nicole and Matthew discuss historically problematic statues, how legal does not always mean moral, and we reflect on the kidlit authors whose works have helped to secure space for underrepresented voices.

RELEVANT LINKS:

Executive Order on Building and Rebuilding Monuments to American Heroes

The Statues Were Toppled. What Happens to Them Now? (New York Times)

Return of Oñate’s Foot (99% Invisible)

Always Read the Plaque: Mapping Over 10,000 Global Markers & Memorials

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

PICTURE BOOKS:

Malcolm Little: The Boy Who Grew Up to Become Malcolm X by Ilyasah Shabazz; illustrated by AG Ford

Gordon Parks: How the Photographer Captured Black and White America by Carole Boston Weatherford; illustrated by Jamey Christoph

Take a Picture of Me, James Van Der Zee! by Andrea J. Loney; illustrated by Keith Mallett

M is for Movement by Innosanto Nagara

Heather Has Two Mommies by Lesléa Newman

Your Name is a Song by Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow; illustrated by Luisa Uribe

I am Every Good Thing by Derrick Barnes; illustrated by Gordon C. James

MIDDLE GRADE:

Finding Langston by Lesa Cline-Ransome

Betty Before X by Ilyasah Shabazz and Renée Watson

Esperanza Rising by Pam Muñoz Ryan

Inside Out and Back Again by Thanhha Lai

Journey for Justice: The Life of Larry Itliong by PhD Dawn B. Mabalon and Gayle Romasanta

WHERE TO FIND CHILDREN’S BOOKS DURING QUARANTINE

CLOSING NOTE:

