A couple of segments here ported over from The Book Riot Podcast. First, Brooke Nagler tells us what it’s like to break into the world of literary agenting. Then, Franklin Leonard and Randy Winston talk about their project, The Black List.

Discussed in this episode:

The Book Group

The Black List