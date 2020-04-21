What is the Truth? (Literary Nonfiction)

Mary Kay and Louise talk about important things like, what’s going on in the literary world right now? What are the best books of literary nonfiction? What IS literary nonfiction? And, what are you reading now?

BOOKS AND TEXTS DISCUSSED:

The 2020 International Booker Prize Shortlist is Mostly Women Again

An interview by Juliet Jacques with McKenzie Wark on her new book Reverse Cowgirl

Reverse Cowgirl by McKenzie Wark

Reading Autobiography: A Guide for Interpreting Life Narratives by Julia Watson and Sidonie Smith

Lying: A Metaphorical Memoir by Lauren Slater

Woman Warrior: Memoirs of a Girlhood Among Ghosts by Maxine Hong Kingston

Roots: The Saga of an American Family by Alex Haley

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas: A Savage Journey to the Heart of the American Dream by Hunter S. Thompson

Let Me Clear My Throat by Elena Passarello

On Immunity: An Inocuation by Eula Biss

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot

A Room of One’s Own by Virginia Woolf

Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi

Fun Home: A Family Tragicoic by Alison Bechdel.

My Journey to Lhasa by Alexandra David-Neel

Verge by Lidia Yuknavitch

If Not, Winter: Fragments of Sappho by Anne Carson

Annnnd The Sappho Bot of Twitter!

