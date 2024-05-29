What is a Dad Book? Towards a New Theory (with Recommendations)

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca talk about what a dad book is, what it isn’t, and what it could be. Then, they give some recommendations that best represent the Dad Book 2.0.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!

Discussed in this episode:

TBR! For Father’s Day! Or anyone on any day!

The Book Riot Podcast Patreon

Grit by Angela Duckworth

Grunt by Mary Roach

Assassination Vacation by Sarah Vowell

The Emperor of All Maladies by Siddhartha Mukherjee

The Structure of Scientific Revolutions by Thomas S. Kuhn

Moneyball by Michael Lewis

Attica Locke

S.A. Cosby