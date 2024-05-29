What is a Dad Book? Towards a New Theory (with Recommendations)
Jeff and Rebecca talk about what a dad book is, what it isn’t, and what it could be. Then, they give some recommendations that best represent the Dad Book 2.0.
Discussed in this episode:
TBR! For Father’s Day! Or anyone on any day!
Assassination Vacation by Sarah Vowell
The Emperor of All Maladies by Siddhartha Mukherjee
The Structure of Scientific Revolutions by Thomas S. Kuhn
Attica Locke
S.A. Cosby