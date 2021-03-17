Episode 89
What Do We Do When We’re Done With Nancy Drew?
Hannah and Kelly talk about awesome YA historical fiction featuring female leads and dig into YA mysteries — where have they gone?
SHOW NOTES
Mazie by Melanie Crowder
The Degenerates by J. Albert Mann
Luck of the Titanic by Stacey Lee
Orphan Monster Spy by Matt Killeen
The Black Kids by Christina Hammonds Reed
The Kingdom of Back by Marie Lu
Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinida Lo
When The Ground Is Hard by Malla Nunn
Out of Shadows by Jason Wallace
Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley
Goldie Vance: The Hotel Whodunit by Lilliam Rivera
Far From You by Tess Sharpe
Hey YA: Extra Credit about Far From You
Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger and Rovina Cai
Undead Girl Gang by Lily Anderson
Ruby In The Smoke by Philip Pullman
Jackaby by William Ritter
City of Villains by Estelle Laure