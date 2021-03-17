What Do We Do When We’re Done With Nancy Drew?

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Hannah and Kelly talk about awesome YA historical fiction featuring female leads and dig into YA mysteries — where have they gone?

SHOW NOTES

Mazie by Melanie Crowder

The Degenerates by J. Albert Mann

Luck of the Titanic by Stacey Lee

Orphan Monster Spy by Matt Killeen

The Black Kids by Christina Hammonds Reed

The Kingdom of Back by Marie Lu

Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinida Lo

When The Ground Is Hard by Malla Nunn

Out of Shadows by Jason Wallace

Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley

Goldie Vance: The Hotel Whodunit by Lilliam Rivera

Far From You by Tess Sharpe

Hey YA: Extra Credit about Far From You

Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger and Rovina Cai

Undead Girl Gang by Lily Anderson

Ruby In The Smoke by Philip Pullman

Jackaby by William Ritter

City of Villains by Estelle Laure