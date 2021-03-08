What Are We Disrupting?

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Jess and Trisha discuss three news stories related to inclusion, exclusion, and diversity in romance. Then they talk about books they’ve been reading (and how one of those books is like a cancelled TV political drama).

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more romance recs and news, sign up for our Kissing Books newsletter!

News

Here’s the (current version of the) Sourcebooks/E L James press release.

Meryl Wilsner’s twitter thread about their experience being disinvited from a library event is here.

The most recent Ripped Bodice “State of Racial Diversity in Romance Publishing” is out as well, though some on Twitter raised concerns.

And if you need additional information about Designated Survivor, I don’t blame you and have you covered.

Books Discussed

Something to Talk About by Meryl Wilsner

Touch Me by Alexandria House

The Home I Find With You by Skye Kilaen

A Lady’s Formula for Love by Elizabeth Everett

If The Boot Fits by Rebekah Weatherspoon

Let us know what romance topics you’re thinking about and what you’re reading! As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading and @trishahaleybrwn), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown).