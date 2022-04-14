What A Glow-Up

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amanda and Jenn discuss emotionally devastating fiction, entertaining history, Old Hollywood, and more in this week’s episode of Get Booked.

Feedback

Tweet Cute and When You Get the Chance by Emma Lord (rec’d by Lauren)

Read Between The Lines by Rachel Lacey (rec’d by Kady)

Tiger Honor by Yoon Ha Lee (rec’d by Cara W.)

Questions

1. First I wanted to say thank you for a past recommendation you gave me for my brother’s trip to Hawaii! They loved the suggestions and I sent the podcast to everyone I know because I felt tangentially famous :). And on that note I have another travel related request!

I am visiting Amman, Jordan in June *screams internally with excitement* and wanted to read some books to get me hyped for the trip. We are starting in Amman and visiting Petra, the Dead Sea, and Wadi Rum over the course of a week. Fiction and nonfiction are great; I just really want something with a sense of place, and maybe some history, although I essentially welcome anything to add to my out-of-control TBR pile.

Thank you so much!

-Sydney

2. My boyfriend has recently got back into reading novels with me and I would love some recs for him. I am trying to get him to branch out from his usual reads which I would call “sad and disturbing” fiction. He usually reads manga such as Jojo’s Bizzarre Adventure and Junji Ito works. In the past he has read The Odyssey, The Bell Jar, a book on Taoism, and The Hunger Games trilogy. He most recently picked up “My Year of Rest and Relaxation” and blew through it, and is now on classic scifi short stories. He is a musician who loves cars and video games. Any recs for a guy with open but peculiar mixed taste? Nothing too distressing and no parental/family death please.

-Carlie

3. I’ver realized that I’m loving nonfiction with a humorous twist, like “The Mission” by David W. Brown, and “Forget the Alamo” by Bryan Burrough. They’re not *comedy* books, but they are telling an accurate history with a hint of humor.

-Tommy

4. Hi, I want to read something based in Ireland. I’ve read both Rooneys and The Milkman. I loved watching Derry Girls and loved the setting. I’m looking for murder mysteries or really anything fiction based in Ireland. I’d like to avoid something like The Milkman though, and am leaning towards something atmospheric. No non-fiction at all please!

-Megha

​​5. I’m looking for a personal recommendation. I’ve sought after books like A Little Life and just haven’t found what I’m looking for. That book BROKE me and I loved it, I want more. I tried On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous b/c that’s a common rec, and while I did enjoy it, it was not at all what I was looking for. I want major attachment to characters, something that will make me fall in love and grieve and feel all the feels, something that will totally torture me emotionally (healthy way to deal, right?). Love SFF so totally open to something that has those elements (praising my love for The Sparrow 🙏). Thank you!

-Amber

6. Hello! I love the podcast. I am looking for The Queen of the Night by Alexander Chee Read-Alikes. I love these fictional memoir style books that delve into the lives and backgrounds of starlets. I have a particular fondness for old Hollywood and historical fiction, however, I’m open to more modern era periods as well. I have read Queenie by Michael Korda and The seven husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Thanks in advance!

-Ana

7. Hiya! Love your podcast and enjoy listening while I am out in the garden – thanks for your hard work 🙂 My husband works in a small rural primary school in New South Wales Australia and (sadly but commonly) he does not have a school librarian. So I have taken up the task of volunteering to sort through and order some books and help out when I can. I am looking for some rec’s for 10-12 yr old boys, particularly graphic novels, to help to engage them in reading (I am sure this questions has been asked many times before!). The kids at this school are from working class families and many live on property with horses, stock etc. They love outdoor activities like motorbike riding and fishing in the river at the back of the school and the school has beehives, gardens, chooks and ducks which the kids love getting involved with (is this info relevant? I don’t know!)

Also what are your ESSENTIAL books for a child’s library (I have a 12 month old boy). Amanda I know you have twin boys and would love to know what you think are absolute essential books for kids (I know this is a big question to ask but have always wanted to know!).

Any info would be much appreciated.

Thanks

-Julia

Books Discussed

Leap of Faith by Queen Noor

The Language of Baklava by Diana Abu-Jaber

The Memory Police by Yoko Ogawa, transl by Stephen Snyder

Light From Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki (cw: child abuse, sexual assualt, transphobia)

The Wordy Shipmates by Sarah Vowell

Music Is History by Ahmir Questlove Thompson with Ben Greenman

Tana French, In the Woods (cw: harm to children)

Edna O’Brien, Saints and Sinners

Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri (tw violence against women, harm to children)

The Poppy War series by R.F. Kuang (cw: all of them)

The Masquerade series by Seth Dickinson (also all the CW)

Laura Lamont’s Life in Pictures by Emma Straub

Siren Queen by Nghi Vo, out May 10 (cw: gore, coercion) A

Hatchet by Gary Paulsen

The I Survived Series

Julián Is a Mermaid by Jessica Love for children’s library

The Season of Styx Malone by Kekla Magoon

